Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FC. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FC opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

