Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in June

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Freightos
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freightos Stock Down 2.2 %
CRGO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,326. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Freightos
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
Read More
