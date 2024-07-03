Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.75

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.75 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.56), with a volume of 97020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.57).

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £56.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4,520.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.57.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

