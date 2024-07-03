Fritz Prinz Sells 25,816 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,324. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 72.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

