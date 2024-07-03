Fritz Prinz Sells 25,816 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE QS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,324. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
