FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,520,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,554,082 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.