FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Down 10.8% in June

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.80. 101,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,318. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

