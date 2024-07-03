Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
