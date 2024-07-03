Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 363,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $382.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 421,676 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

