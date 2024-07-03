Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 139327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 million, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

