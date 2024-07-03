FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Covey Co. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NYSE FC opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

