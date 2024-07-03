FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lifted by Analyst

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $973.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 273,689 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 1,518,500 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

