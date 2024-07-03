G.E.T.T. Gold (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, July 5th

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, July 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 5th.
G.E.T.T. Gold Trading Up 900.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RCCMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. G.E.T.T. Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About G.E.T.T. Gold
