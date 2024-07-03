Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Paul Nicholas Wright Buys 50,000 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

Paul Nicholas Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GAU traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.40. 199,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.58.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%. The company had revenue of C$42.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2255435 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

