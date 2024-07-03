GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in June

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,366. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

