Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.52

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.15), with a volume of 248,840 shares traded.

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of £140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

