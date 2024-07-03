Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 662,300 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 294.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $5,162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:GCO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 88,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.42. Genesco has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

See Also

