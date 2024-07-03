Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

GNE remained flat at $15.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,363. The stock has a market cap of $411.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

