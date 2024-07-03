Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 2.06. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,859 shares of company stock valued at $610,794. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.