GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 11,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 103,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get GH Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GH Research

GH Research Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,172 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in GH Research by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.