GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in June

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in GH Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after buying an additional 664,381 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in GH Research by 53.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GH Research by 80.1% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

GH Research Trading Up 1.2 %

GHRS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 37,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.86. GH Research has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

