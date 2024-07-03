Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 32,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,502. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

