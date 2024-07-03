Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.76

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 15090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 297.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

