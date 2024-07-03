Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Stories

