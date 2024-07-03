Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.35.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Featured Stories
