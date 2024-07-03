Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.66

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $31.64. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 539 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Further Reading

