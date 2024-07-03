Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Short Interest Update

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GLAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. Global Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

