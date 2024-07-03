Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 22,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

