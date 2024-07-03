GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

