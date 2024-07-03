GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Lowered to $95.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GMS by 1,828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $634,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.