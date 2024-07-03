Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 111,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,788. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

