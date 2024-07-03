Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading Down 2.3%

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). 282,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 256,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.75 ($0.41).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £28.00 million and a PE ratio of -467.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.57.

In other news, insider Monica Tepes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($11,067.54). Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

