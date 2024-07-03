Graphene Investments SAS Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Graphene Investments SAS raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Dropbox by 7,701.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 936.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 1,429,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,218 shares of company stock worth $6,661,709. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

