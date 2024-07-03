Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 47,100 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,950. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.