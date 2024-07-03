Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $978.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

