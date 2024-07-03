Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Shares Down 4.8%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 3,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.40%.

