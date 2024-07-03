Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.14

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $15.65. Groupon shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 761,614 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Groupon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Groupon

Groupon Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $602.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 2,630.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.