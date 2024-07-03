Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.63. 12,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 52,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.