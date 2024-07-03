GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 4.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 22,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 698,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
GT Biopharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GT Biopharma
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.