GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 4.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 22,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 698,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 77.02% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.