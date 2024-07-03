Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

GYRE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,631. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.