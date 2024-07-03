Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 838,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

