Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 62,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,904. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

