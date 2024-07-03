Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

