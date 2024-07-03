Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $231,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Gentex were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.