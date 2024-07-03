Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $276,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,116,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.6% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM remained flat at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.