Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,071 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.