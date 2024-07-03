Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

