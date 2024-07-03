Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,095 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.