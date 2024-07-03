Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 5,139 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 67,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,925. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 173.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

