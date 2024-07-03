Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 735 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in F5 were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 67.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.61. 15,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average is $179.38. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.