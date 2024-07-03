Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 745 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.15. 36,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,919. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

