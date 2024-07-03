Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 8,045 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,450. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

